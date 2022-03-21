Box Office: The Kashmir Files & Bachcchan Paandey collect Rs 105 crore over the weekend but…

The box office is coming to life and back to the pre-covid days. While Gangubai gave it a jump start post the third wave, The Kashmir Files has brought it to normalcy now. And this weekend was the closest that one could go to the pre-covid days. The business in Hindi belts was dominated by The Kashmir Files, as the film went from strength to strength every passing day. While the film clocked Rs 19 crore on Friday, the biz saw a jump on Saturday and Sunday with collections of Rs 25 crore and Rs 26 crore respectively.

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial collected Rs 70 crore in its second weekend, and this is among the highest second weekend total of all time in history of Hindi cinema. The 10-day total of The Kashmir Files now stands at an astonishing total of Rs 160 crore, and the movie will easily hit the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of second week. The film is an unstoppable force at the moment and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore club, and given the 10-day trend, the benchmark will be breached in the days to come. The movie is among the most profitable hindi films of all times and is joining Jai Santoshi Maa in the list of those rare small budget films that emerged as a blockbuster.

The Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey recorded a flat trend throughout the weekend and has been a underperformer viz a viz the expectations. The film opened at Rs 12.30 crore, but dropped to Rs 11 crore on Saturday, followed by a nominal hike on Sunday taking the third day biz to Rs 11.75 crore. The movie clocked an opening weekend of Rs 34.05 crore and is now the best case scenario for the film with a lifetime total of Rs 70 crore.

The biz was impacted by The Kashmir Files, however, despite that an upward trend through the weekend was needed. The film had enough capacity in both – single screens & multiplexes - to grow, but a flat trend suggests a not so bright future for Bachchhan Paandey. A commercial film that started slow required to show big gains on Saturday and Sunday to stand some chance of emerging a success, but that has not exactly happened for this one. Sunday is when the mass belts fire and despite a flat trend on Saturday, the industry was hopeful of a jump on Sunday, especially in the mass belts since the film is catering to that segment of audience.

Gujarat, which was strong on Friday, lost its momentum on Saturday and Sunday, whereas Mumbai was dull throughout the weekend. Delhi and Punjab were decent enough for Bachchhan Paandey, and so was Bihar. The showcasing of Bachchhan Paandey will be majorly impacted next week due to the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. With The Kashmir Files and RRR to compete next week, there will be little scope for Bachchhan Paanday to bring in the audience.

