Box Office: Kavin's dark-comedy, Bloody Beggar, and Jayam Ravi's family-entertainer, Brother, crash at Tamil Box Office; Amaran decimates its competition

Bloody Beggar and Brother have been locking horns at the box office since their release on October 31, 2024. Both Tamil movies have had underwhelming performances at the box office so far. Kavin's dark-comedy Bloody Beggar and Jayam Ravi's family entertainer Brother crashed at the Tamil box office.

Kavin's Film Bloody Beggar Struggles; Earns Rs 6.5 Crore Gross

Starring Kavin in the lead role, Bloody Beggar dropped to Rs 25 lakh gross in Tamil Nadu on Day 5, leading the total cume gross earnings to Rs 6.5 crore. Sivabalan Muthukumar's directorial venture opened at Rs 2.25 crore at the box office.

Bloody Beggar: Check Out The Day Wise Box Office Collections In India

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2.25 crore Friday Rs 1.75 crore Saturday Rs 1.40 crore Sunday Rs 85 Lakh Monday Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 6.5 crore

Jayam Ravi's Brother Fails To Entertain Audience; Collects Rs 8.55 Crore Gross

Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan-starrer Brother also underperformed at the box office on its fifth day. The comedy-drama which opened at Rs 2.75 crore, has failed to leave an impact on the audience. On Monday, Brother had a major drop in its earnings as it could only collect Rs 35 lakh gross.

The total cume collection of M Rajesh's directorial now stands at Rs 8.55 crore gross at the box office.

Brother: Check Out The Day Wise Box Office Collections In India

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 2.75 crore Friday Rs 2.25 crore Saturday Rs 1.90 crore Sunday Rs 1.30 crore Monday Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 8. 55 crore

On Tuesday (Day 6), the collections of Bloody Beggar and Brother are expected to slip down further and there seems to be no miracle happening for their revival. Both Tamil releases have one week more to mint money after which Kanguva will take over the reigns at the box office.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's latest release Amaran is the top pick for Tamilians by a margin. Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar which had a slow start, is now the second most preferred film in the state.

