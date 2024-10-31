Brother Twitter Review: Is Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's comedy-drama worth watching this Diwali?

The festival of lights is finally here. What makes this Diwali even more special are some of the much-awaited South films released today (October 31). Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar, Kavin’s Bloody Begger, and Jayam Ravi’s Brother.

As these highly anticipated movies were released, moviegoers rushed to their nearby theatres to start their Diwali with a bang. If you have been waiting to watch Jayam Ravi’s Brother, you have landed on the right page. Check out what netizens are saying about M. Rajesh’s directorial on X (formerly called Twitter).

While many loved the movie and called it a total family entertainer, some left the theatres disappointed because of its average story and cringeworthy dialogues. Another user on X (formerly called Twitter) wrote, "#Brother 1st half is full of fun, interesting and no lags. All characters are established well . Saranya Ponvanan character could have been better. Some cringe dialogues. Great going."

Talking about the film, one wrote, "#Brother 1st off review 3/5 #Brother 1st half is going excellent fun with @actor_jayamravi's atrocities, once more thillalangadi type, two Songs are major highlights."

For the unversed, the M. Rajesh-helmed film Brother has been in the limelight since its announcement. While Tamil star Jayam Ravi plays the role of Karthik, the leading lady Priyanka Mohan is seen in the character of Archana. Apart from the lead pair, Brother features actors like Bhumika Chawla, Natraj Subramanian, Sathish Krishnan, Achyuth Kumar, and VTV Ganesh in supporting yet pivotal roles.

Coming to the plot of the Jayam Ravi starrer, the story focuses on the life of Karthik, who shares a complicated relationship with his parents. However, despite being raised in a chaotic household, he develops a strong bond with his sister Anandhi. The movie is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Kalanithi Maran, and Senthil Kumar, while the music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. On the other hand, Vivekanand Santhosam handled the cinematography.

While Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's family entertainment has opened to mixed to positive reviews, it will be interesting to see how the film does at the box office in the coming days. If you have already watched Brother, do not forget to tell us how you liked the film.

