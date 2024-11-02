KA, Bloody Beggar, Brother Day 2 India Box Office Collections: Kiran Abbavaram starrer holds well; Kavin's dark-comedy and Jayam Ravi's family-entertainer perform decently

Diwali 2024 is shaping up to be a busy season at the box office, with numerous noteworthy films being screened in theaters. Among them, Tollywood presents three major releases: Brother, Bloody Beggar and KA. These films have captivated audiences during the festive celebrations and here we look at the second-day box office collection in India.

Brother, Bloody Beggar, and KA Battle It Out With Bigger Films From Their Respective Industries

Brother, Bloody Daddy, and KA Battle aren't the only top choices for moviegoers in their respective industries this season. These films are going up against strong competitors in the market. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, Amaran is generating massive excitement, while films Bollywood movies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are also drawing significant attention.

KA Starts Well

KA had a decent opening during its premiere and on the second day it earned around Rs 2.9 crore. Positive word-of-mouth from early viewers boosted advance bookings, leading to strong spot bookings on release day. It performed well on its second day, grossing Rs Rs 2.9 crore on Friday. Including premiere earnings, the total collection for day two of KA stands at Rs 6.65 crore. Even though it showcases a 15% downward trend, the movie still has a very good hold.

The Day 2 India Gross Box Office Collections Of KA Are As Under

Day Gross India Collection Thursday Rs 3.75 crore Friday Rs 2.9 crore Total Rs 6.65 crore

Bloody Beggar Shows Promise

Bloody Beggar may be a small-scale film, but it holds great promise. Although it's currently lagging behind Amaran and Brother, it’s drawing impressive audience turnout. Strong word-of-mouth buzz suggests it has a good chance of success. However, the collection has gone down by 25% from the opening day. The film’s originality and quirky style are its strongest assets, making it stand out.

The Day 2 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Bloody Beggar Are As Under

Day Gross India Collection Thursday Rs 2.25 crore Friday Rs 1.8 crore Total Rs 4.05 crore

Brother Takes A Decent Start

The family entertainer featuring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan opened well, grossing around Rs 2.05 crore. It currently ranks as the second most popular Tamil release, just behind Amaran. Like many other well-received films this Diwali, the movie has garnered positive word-of-mouth.

However, with multiple options available for audiences this festive season, it remains to be seen if this positive buzz will be enough. Viewers might lean toward either the bigger release or the more distinctive choice, like Bloody Beggar. Hence, bookings have gone down by 20% from the opening day.

The Day 2 India Gross Box Office Collections Of Brother Are As Under

Day Gross India Collection Thursday Rs 2.75 crore Friday Rs 2.05 crore Total Rs 4.8 crore

KA, Bloody Beggar, and Brothers Are Expected To Sustain Over The Weekend

Going by the positive response, all three films are expected to hold steady over the weekend, avoiding the fate of recent releases that saw a sharp drop. Although the box office got busier with two major Hindi films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which were released on Friday, there is still ample room for each film to secure strong showtimes. Now, it’s just a question of audiences choosing to watch KA, Bloody Beggar, and Brother in theaters, even with bigger star-driven films available

Do you plan to watch the above-mentioned films in theatres? If yes, which?

