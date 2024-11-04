Bloody Beggar and Brother Opening Weekend India Box Office Collections: Kavin's comedy-drama and Jayam Ravi's family entertainer get decimated by Amaran's blockbuster wave

Kavin's Bloody Beggar and Jayam Ravi's Brother are heading for an unfavorable end. Both movies are impacted by Amaran's blockbuster wave and mixed word-of-mouth. Deets Inside.

Kavin, Jayam Ravi
Tamil releases Bloody Beggar and Brother have ended their first weekend on an underwhelming note. The movies are hugely impacted by the blockbuster wave of Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran in the state. Moreover, both of them have opened to mixed word-of-mouth, which has curtailed their business to a major extent.  

Bloody Beggar Collects Rs 6.25 Crore In Its Extended Opening Weekend

Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Bloody Beggar stars Kavin in the leading role along with Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, and others. The comedy-drama took an underwhelming Opening of Rs 2.25 crore on Thursday and then saw a downward trajectory at the box office. Bloody Beggar further minted Rs 1.75 crore, Rs 1.40 crore, and Rs 85 lakh on Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4, respectively. 

The total cume of Bloody Beggar's extended opening weekend reached Rs 6.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. 

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Bloody Beggar In India:

Day India Gross Collections
Thursday Rs 2.25 crore
Friday Rs 1.75 crore
Saturday Rs 1.40 crore
Sunday Rs 85 Lakh
Total Rs. 6.25 crore

Brother Grosses Rs 8 Crore In India; Set For An Unfavourable Fate

Written and directed by M Rajesh, Brother starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, performed better than Bloody Beggar but failed to lure the audience much. The movie took an opening of Rs 2.75 crore and then recorded a downward trend. It further collected Rs 2.25 crore, Rs 1.90 crore, and Rs 1.30 crore on the following days. Brother grossed over Rs 8 crore at the Indian box office in its extended opening weekend. 

The Jayam Ravi starrer faced a massive dent from Amaran's box office storm. Moreover, its unfavorable word-of-mouth sealed its fate at the ticket window. 

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Brother In India:

Day India Gross Collections
Thursday Rs 2.75 crore
Friday Rs 2.25 crore
Saturday Rs 1.90 crore
Sunday Rs 1.30 crore
Total Rs. 8.20 crore

