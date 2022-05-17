Box Office: Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a decent hold on Monday

Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a decent Monday at the box office, as it collected Rs. 9.50 crores approx on its day five, for a running total of Rs. 106.50 crores at the Indian box office. The drop in collections on Monday from Friday was less than 50 per cent. Considering the film was said to have a mixed reception, the holds look even better as many films have outright crashed due to reception and SVP has so far avoided that.

The box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 39.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 17.75 crores

Saturday - Rs. 19.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 20 crores

Monday - Rs. 9.50 crores

Total - Rs. 106.50 crores

The film grossed Rs. 8.50 crores in AP/TS on Monday, earning Rs. 3.40 crores share. The holds were better in Coastal Andhra than Nizam, with Monday being 57-58 per cent of Friday. The GROSS numbers are quite decent but it is losing a lot of it in rentals which is resulting in a low distributor share figure. Since Tollywood puts value on share as the performance measure, the Monday performance has a negative vibe in the trade. However, the Monday numbers on their own are fine as long as daily drops are not a lot during weekdays, which is something that has been a problem for the movies recently. Both Bheemla Nayak and Pushpa had big drops on weekdays after Tuesday and SVP will hope to avoid those, but will it though? probably not. The first week will likely earn between Rs. 125-130 crores at the Indian box office.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 36.50 crores (Rs. 19.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 11.50 crores (Rs. 8.80 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 46.25 crores (Rs. 30.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 94.25 crores (Rs. 58.70 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 8.60 crores (Rs. 4.20 crores share)

North India - Rs. 1.85 crore (Rs. 75 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 1.80 crores (Rs. 65 lakh share)