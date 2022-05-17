Sivakarthikeyan's Don day four box office collection; Excellent hold on Monday, Tops 50 crores worldwide

In Tamil Nadu, the movie earned Rs. 4.50-4.75 crores approx on Monday, which is the second biggest Monday of the year in the state, ahead of bigger releases like Beast and Valimai. Recently films other than KGF 2 have struggled to perform on weekdays, some of them even after weekends had a strong trend. Don has comfortably passed the Monday test and will likely post a big final number. The Monday number was similar to that of RRR, which went on to gross nearly Rs. 45 crores after its day four. A similar performance for Don will give it a final number of Rs. 75-80 crores in Tamil Nadu, which will be an excellent total.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 13 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.50 crores

Total - Rs. 40 crores

The film has opened well internationally too, with $1.80 million (Rs. 14 crores) weekend. The worldwide opening weekend was Rs. 48.50 crores approx. It crossed Rs. 50 crores mark yesterday, with a global total of Rs. 56 crores through Monday. Internationally Malaysia and Gulf were the top markets with $520K and $450K respectively as of Monday.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 33.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.70 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.85 crores

Kerala - Rs. 55 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 40 lakhs