Box Office: Michael B. Jordan turns executive producer for Creed TV show DELPHI at Amazon; revisiting film franchise's triumph

The Creed franchise is expanding beyond cinemas and making its way to television. Amazon is officially developing a Creed spinoff TV series titled Delphi, with franchise star Michael B. Jordan attached as executive producer. The series will center on a new generation of fighters training at the Delphi Boxing Academy, the gym featured prominently in both the Rocky and Creed films.

While details about casting and a release date remain under wraps, Delphi is expected to deepen the legacy of the cinematic universe that began nearly five decades ago with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky (1976). The upcoming series marks the first major Creed-branded television content and continues Amazon’s ongoing collaboration with MGM following its acquisition of the studio.

The original Rocky franchise chronicled the life of underdog fighter Rocky Balboa and launched Stallone into stardom. It spawned five direct sequels from 1979 to 2006, all of which built upon Rocky’s journey in and out of the ring. The story evolved in 2015 with the debut of Creed, directed by Ryan Coogler, which introduced audiences to Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, played by Jordan.

The Creed trilogy has been a consistent box office performer.

Creed (2015) opened to USD 29.6 million, earning USD 174.1 million worldwide on a USD 37 million budget.

Creed II (2018) followed with a USD 35.5 million opening and closed with USD 213.6 million globally.

The most recent installment, Creed III (2023), Jordan’s directorial debut, opened to a franchise-best USD 58.3 million and went on to gross USD 276 million worldwide on a USD 75 million budget.

Given this steady track record, it’s no surprise Amazon is betting on the brand’s continued popularity with Delphi. The gym, which served as home turf for both Rocky and Adonis, offers rich narrative potential to explore young, up-and-coming boxers and their struggles, victories, and legacies.

Jordan’s involvement ensures the series will stay true to the emotional core and gritty realism that define the Creed films. As Delphi takes shape, it promises to carry forward the themes of resilience, mentorship, and redemption that have made the previous fixtures a celebrated element of American pop culture.

