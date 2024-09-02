Is A Rocky Prequel In Works? Sylvester Stallone Shares Exciting New Update

Rocky fans rejoice! Sylvester Stallone has recently teased a prequel of the classic boxing epic. While it is not the first time that the Rambo star has given his fans a taste of his ambition for the prequel of Rocky, he spoke of a few plot points recently for the next entry in the sports franchise.

While appearing on the Inspire Me podcast, Sylvester Stallone opened up talking about how he is planning to shape the project in the near future.

"The Rocky prequel is very near and dear to my heart," the legendary actor who was seen in some of the most appreciated films such as Escape Plan, Over The Top, and more stated.

Furthermore, in the interview, Stallone also teased that the prequel project won't just focus on the story of Rocky Balboa living in his pre-1976 film atmosphere but also on a few well-known characters from the movie.

The audience is in for a treat as they might even explore Paulie’s life, who is played by Burt Young, as well as the life of Adrian, who we saw being portrayed by Talia Shire. As per the word of the Bullet to the Head actor, the characters will be in their teen years, with Rocky at 17 and “Paulie moving into a new neighborhood.”

Sylvester Stallone also stated that the project would be just like the famous Disney tale, Lady and the Tramp; however, it will simply replace the animated animals with the live-action human characters.

Well, previously the die-hard fans of the boxing franchise had had their hopes high when Stallone shared a handwritten piece of plot point for a Rocky prequel on his social media.

It was back in the year 2021 when the writer and actor of the Rocky series took to his Instagram and shared a picture of a simple paper, which actually hinted that the prequel project might be a series.

Sylvester Stallone played the character of the ever-loved boxer, Rocky Balboa, in six of his own feature films along with two Creed movies, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Talking about the Creed movie series, the third and the recent entry noticed an absence of Sylvester Stallone as he retired from playing the role. While the franchise is moving ahead with a fourth installment of Creed and a spinoff series being in talks, there are no signs of Stallone returning to the screens and playing the role of Rocky Balboa again.

