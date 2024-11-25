Did Dwayne Johnson Struggle To Get Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets? Here’s What Actor Revealed

Dwayne Johnson shared the incident where he had to struggle to get the Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets. The actor claimed that he had to go out of his way to get the tickets for the sold-out show.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock shared that he pulled a few strings and talked to some of his connections to receive the tickets. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor explained that a close friend reached out to him and requested the tokens to watch the sold-out show of the concert.

In his interview with the media portal, the actor shared, “I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it.”

He further added, “But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen. [We got] tickets... [my friend was] happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor.”

Johnson, who appeared in Moana 2, revealed in one of the previous interviews that his three daughters and wife are big fans of Swift, and they also like Beyonce.

The Grammy-winning singer is set to perform the last leg of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, and the last concert will be performed by the musician on December 8.

Further in his talks with the news portal, the actor revealed, “We love Taylor. We love Beyoncé. Tia, our littlest one; we call her Teyoncé.”

Meanwhile, the father of three recently worked with his daughters, as they all lent their voices to the different characters of the Moana movie. As The Rock’s kids, Jasmine and Tiana, make their cameos, the actor will reprise his role of Maui in the sequel.

Swift last performed at the Rogers Center of Toronto, in Canada.

The musician got teary-eyed at the concert as she addressed her fans in the crowd. Through out the tour, many A-Listers were spotted enjoying their time with thousands of people and Swift.

