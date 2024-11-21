Gladiator II Week 1 India Box Office: Paul Mescal's Hollywood period-war-drama witnesses dip, Nets Rs 8.2 crore

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator II is among the latest releases at the box office. Starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, the Hollywood period drama is a sequel to Russell Crowe's 2000 Oscar-winning film, Gladiator. Also featuring Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, Gladiator II witnessed a dip in its earnings by the end of the first week.

Gladiator II Nets Rs 8.2 Crore In India In Week 1; Underperforms Than The Sabarmati Report

Gladiator II opened to Rs 1.6 crore on the first day of its release. Paul Mescal-starrer failed to leave its mark in the first week at the ticket windows. On the seventh day, Ridley Scott's latest directorial collected Rs 50 lakh. The cume collection of the Hollywood film has touched Rs 8.2 crore net in India in a week.

As per early expectations, Gladiator II was supposed to net higher than The Sabarmati Report in India. However, Paul's film couldn't live up to its pre-release buzz. Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report witnessed a 25 percent jump on Day 7.

Days India's Net Collections Day 1 Rs 1.6 crore Day 2 Rs 2.2 crore Day 3 Rs 2.05 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 65 lakh Day 6 Rs 70 lakh Day 7 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 8.2 crore in 7 days

Gladiator II Is Likely To Cross USD 100 Million Internationally

Ahead of its first show in North America, Gladiator II is expected to collect USD 100 million in international markets. It will hit the screens in the US tomorrow (November 22, 2024). Made on a lavish budget of USD 300 million, it is expected to gross USD 600 million as its lifetime earnings. In that case, Gladiator II would break filmmaker Ridley Scott's 7-year-old record. In 2017, the director had the highest-grossing year at the box office.

Gladiator, the original, fetched USD 460 million at the global box office during its release. The blockbuster film earned 11 Oscar nominations and won five trophies at the Academy Awards.

Released on November 15, Gladiator II is also locking horns with Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release at the Indian box office.

