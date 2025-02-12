Box Office: Ne Zha 2 heads for USD 2 Billion in China; What is the REAL potential of a global juggernaut?

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is on a historic box office run, aiming for an astonishing USD 2 billion domestic haul. The film, written and directed by Jiaozi, debuted on January 29, the traditional Chinese New Year, and has been lauded for its breathtaking visuals and a storyline deeply rooted in Chinese mythology. But as the film sets new records in its home market, the bigger question arises—what is the real potential of this global box office juggernaut? We did some math and tried answering the question below. Read on!

If China can push Ne Zha 2 to USD 2 billion and the US and Canada contribute another USD 1 billion, that totals USD 3 billion. Add in record-breaking earnings from other markets, and the global box office giant could potentially reach USD 5 billion. The current highest-grossing film, Avatar (2009), sits just under USD 3 billion, suggesting that the film industry still has significant growth potential.

As a sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, which grossed USD 700 million and became China’s highest-grossing animated film, Ne Zha 2 continues the journey of its titular hero and his companion Ao Bing. The film is loosely based on the classic 16th-century Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods (Fengshen Yanyi). The story follows Ne Zha and Ao Bing, who sacrifice themselves using the Chaos Pearl’s energy, resulting in the destruction of their bodies but the preservation of their souls. Taiyi Zhenren attempts to reconstruct them using a seven-colored lotus but faces numerous obstacles. Meanwhile, Shen Gongbao releases the Four Dragon Kings, forcing Ne Zha to engage in a fierce battle to save his home.

With Ne Zha 2 captivating audiences and breaking records in China, its global prospects look promising. The film will open in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea tomorrow (Feb 13), followed by debuts in the United States and Canada on February 14. Additional releases are planned in Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, Japan, South Africa, and Pakistan.

Ne Zha 2 offers a multiformat viewing experience. In China, the film is available in 2D, 3D, IMAX, CINITY, CINITY LED, CGS, Dolby, and 4DX. The same viewing options are expected to be made available elsewhere as well.