Mahavatar Narasimha Box Office: Tops 150cr in India with 4th Biggest Third Saturday ever

Mahavatar Narasimha delivered a sensational third Saturday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 21.50 crore approx. This stands as the fourth-highest third Saturday ever in India, trailing the two biggest grossers of the country: Baahubali 2 (Rs. 35.50 crore) & Pushpa 2 (Rs. 27.50 crore), along with Chhaava (Rs. 26.50 crore). The total gross of the film stands at Rs. 152 crore approx, and in doing so, it also became the first animated film to gross over Rs. 150 crore.

Being an animated film, the film caters to family audiences, leading to it playing stronger on weekends. Yesterday, being a holiday for Raksha Bandhan, which is a big day for family outings, gave it a further boost. The film nearly tripled its Friday earnings, with the Hindi version soaring to more than three times, a surge rarely witnessed for Indian films.

At the end of its second week, Mahavatar Narasimha looked like it would touch the Rs. 200 crore mark, provided it held well in the fourth week amid Independence Day biggies, Coolie and War 2. Cut to today, the film will cruise past the double-century mark and is now aiming for more. The coming weekend will be a scheduling headache for programmers. Given the current momentum of this film, cutting back shows will not be an easy call.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mahavatar Narasimha in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 48.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 74.75 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 7.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 21.50 cr. Total Rs. 152.00 cr.

Globally, animation is one of the most bankable genres, delivering some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Just this year, Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 obliterated box office records in the country, grossing over USD 2 billion. In several countries, animation is the most popular genre for movie-going. However, in India, it has very few takers. The genre is often looked down on as “kids cinema”, and in India, kids don’t drive the box office.

The religious animation does have some appeal, but except for Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzade, nothing has found the success, that is, until now. Mahavatar Narasimha is the first in the announced cinematic universe of seven films. The hope is that this film and franchise will break the stigma and unlock the massive potential of animation that has already delivered blockbusters worldwide.

NOTE: The aforementioned box office numbers do not include 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Mahavatar Narasimha has grossed Rs. 168 crore approx in India.

