Box Office: Coolie scores insane results in North America premieres, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film races towards USD 2 million in advance

Coolie is one of the most highly awaited movies in Indian cinema this year. Led by Rajinikanth, the upcoming Tamil action thriller marks his 171st film as a lead actor. Also featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, Coolie has had an insane start at the North America premieres ahead of its theatrical release worldwide.

Coolie scores USD 1.7 million advances in North America

The pre-sales of Coolie in North America have been exceptionally strong, with the film already surpassing the USD 1 million mark. With four days to go, the Rajinikanth-starrer has recorded USD 1.44 million in pre-sales in the USA alone.

The total North American pre-sales are even higher, with reports indicating they have surpassed the USD 1.7 million mark. The action thriller is right on track to potentially cross the USD 2 million mark ahead of its big release.

Coolie sells over 50k tickets in pre-sales in US and Canada

Coolie is being released at 467 locations in North America. Occupancies are reaching unprecedented levels in both the USA and Canada. With 1485 shows lined up, Lokesh Kanagraj's directorial has sold over 50,000 tickets (56,437 to be exact) for premiere shows across the US and Canada.

Rajinikanth's megastar status and immense fanbase, especially among the Indian diaspora, are a major driving force for the sensational start of Coolie in the North American premieres. The upcoming release has already scored a worldwide advance booking of Rs 50 crore, out of which Rs 32.50 crore (USD 4.25 million) is from the overseas markets.

Coolie is expected to clock a global advance in the vicinity of Rs 85 to 95 crore for the opening day alone.

Coolie to clash with War 2

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie is all set to be released on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The Tamil actioner is clashing with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film, War 2, at the box office.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, a Tamil film released in 2024.

