Mahavatar Narsimha 3rd Saturday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's devotional-epic continues crushing predictions; Nets Rs 13 crore on Raksha Bandhan

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films, is continuing to crush predictions every day and its 3rd Saturday, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, is no exception. After becoming the highest grossing animated movie in India, the movie started to show it's actual potential at the box office. In its third weekend, the movie is looking to register identical collections as its second, for the Hindi version.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Is All Set To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Net India Club Tomorrow IE Its 3rd Sunday

After a strong day 15, where the devotional movie collected Rs 4.50 crore net, it observed a near 200 percent growth to collect Rs 13 crore net. Now the movie stands at Rs 96.50 crore and it will cross the Rs 100 crore net mark for the Hindi version, tomorrow.

The Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 13 crore Total Rs 96.50 crore in 16 days

The collections exclude 3D Handing charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Is Expected To Hold Its Ground In Week 4 As Well

Mahavatar Narsimha has a lot of steam still left. It is expected to hold screens, even in week 4 when two new biggies - War 2 and Coolie, hit theatres. The lifetime target of the movie, looking at the trend, is Rs 130-145 crore net in Hindi. The total India net will obviously go beyond Rs 150 crore.

With Mahavatar Narsimha, a big market has opened for animated movies in India. Indians always saw animated movies as cartoon films and didn't give those kind of films, much theatrical support. Now that animated movies are going mainstream, one would hope that more production houses plan on making such films. Hombale have already announced their slate of Mahavatar Cinematic Universe movies that will release every two years. Given the thunderous response of Mahavatar Narsimha, it is being hoped that the other movies of the universe will also become just as big theatrically.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications and websites.

