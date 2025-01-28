Box Office: Paddington in Peru targets to cross USD 100 million worldwide before releasing in US alongside Captain America Brave New World

Paddington in Peru continues to soar at the global box office, nearing the $100 million mark even before its February 14 release in the United States. The film, which recently added $6.3 million to its international total, has grossed $85 million across 43 global markets as of writing this piece. With several more territories set to open, it's clear that the film’s appeal is resonating with audiences worldwide.

The heartwarming adventure follows Paddington and the Brown family as they travel to Peru to search for the titular bear’s missing aunt Lucy. Along the way, they stumble upon a legendary treasure hidden deep in the Amazon rainforest. The film’s blend of humor, family-friendly storytelling, and exotic locations seems to be doing an impressive job of wowing viewers and attracting them to theaters across the globe.

Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the Paddington franchise, faces stiff competition when it enters the US market, as it will be released alongside Captain America: Brave New World. The latest offering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, who is thrust into an international crisis involving a new president and a powerful antagonist. With a strong ensemble cast, including Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito, the film is expected to make a big impact at the domestic box office.

While the superhero juggernaut looms large, Paddington in Peru’s impressive global performance demonstrates that it is no underdog. Not to forget, its predecessors triumphed at the global box office as well.

While the original Paddington film grossed $76,271,832 from 3,355 theaters during its run, Paddington 2 made $40,891,591 from 3,702 screens. The former film arrived in 2015, and the sequel debuted in 2017.

The franchise’s strong international appeal positions it as a sturdy contender in the face of the MCU. As both films prepare for release, the Valentine's Day showdown is set to be a fascinating clash at the box office, sprinkled with some overdue films from 2024, including Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic 3, which are expected to continue presenting modest business at both domestic and global ticket windows.

