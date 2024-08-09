Paddington In Peru New Trailer Shows Beloved Bear's Hilarious Attempt At Taking Passport Photo Amid New String Of Adventures; Watch

A new teaser for Paddington. In Peru, the third film in the beloved Paddington series has been released, providing a glimpse into the adorable bear's latest exploit. The teaser highlights a comical scene in which Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) struggles with a passport photo booth. The brief but amusing clip shows the bear's endearing clumsiness, which is a trademark of the franchise that fans have grown to love.

Dougal Wilson, who succeeds Paul King as director, ensures that Paddington retains its charm and humor. Despite its brief length, the teaser assures fans that the film will provide the whimsical adventures and heartfelt moments they have come to expect.

In this new installment, Paddington returns to Peru to see his Aunt Lucy, who now lives at the Home for Retired Bears. The teaser also shows Paddington becoming entangled in telephone wires aboard a Peruvian riverboat, promising more of the series' trademark slapstick comedy. The film will follow Paddington's journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to Peru's mountain peaks.

The synopsis for Paddington In Peru reads: “Paddington In Peru brings Paddington’s story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

The film introduces many new characters and voice actors. Olivia Colman, an Oscar-winning actress, plays The Reverend Mother, a nun with an unexpected talent for guitar, and Antonio Banderas plays Hunter Cabot, the riverboat captain. Hugh Bonneville returns as Mr. Brown, and Emily Mortimer takes over as Mrs. Brown, replacing Sally Hawkins.

Director Dougal Wilson has hinted that Paddington In Peru will explore the bear's origins. He mentioned that there are many unanswered questions about his past, and for the third film, they felt it would be fitting for Paddington to revisit Peru. This time, he will bring along his friends and community from London, embarking on an adventure that will help uncover some of those missing details.

Paddington In Peru is set to arrive in UK cinemas on November 8, 2024, and will carry on the trilogy's legacy. With a mix of new adventures, familiar characters, and emotional moments, the film looks to be a worthy addition to the Paddington franchise. The teaser and upcoming release have already generated fan interest, making the film highly anticipated in the coming months.

