Box Office: Pathaan headed to clock record advance booking; Will challenge War, KGF 2 in pre-sales

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after four years and this in itself should ensure fire works at the box office with all the cinema going audience. Partial advance booking for Pathaan opened on Wednesday to a thunderous response, and this pushed the cinema owners across the country to start with its booking ahead of the already planned schedule. Pathaan continued with the momentum in advance booking on Thursday too and created a record by selling approximately 1.17 lakh tickets in 24 hours.

The full-fledged advance booking opened on Friday and the film is continuing to be in demand across the country. As of 6 pm on Friday, Pathaan has sold approximately 1.71 lakh tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis. The movie is looking to close it’s second day on advance front at the three national chains with ticket sales of around 2.00 lakh. Given the pace of advance booking, Pathaan is likely to challenge some of the all-time highest bookings like Bahubali 2, KGF 2 and War. For those unaware, Bahubali 2 holds the record for selling 6.50 lakh tickets in advance at the three chains for the opening day, followed by KGF 2 with 5.15 lakh tickets and then it's War with 4.05 lakh tickets.

Pathaan is looking to top War by Tuesday to score the biggest advance till date for a Bollywood film, and it would be interesting to see if it can come in the range that’s similar to KGF 2. The advances indicate a record shattering non-holiday opening for Pathaan. While Rs 40 crore start seems to be a sure thing at this point of time given the advance ticket sales, we don’t even rule out the possibility of a Rs 45 crore or who knows, even a Rs 50 crore opening for this Shah Rukh Khan fronted action entertainer also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Within 2 days of advance booking, Pathaan has already topped the final advances of all Bollywood releases of 2022 barring Brahmastra, which sold 3.02 lakh tickets for the opening day. Films like 83, Drishyam 2, RRR (Hindi) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had sold 1.17 lakh, 1.16 lakh and 1.03 lakh tickets respectively in the three chains for the opening day. The films which have scored top advances (Hindi Film Industry) in terms of ticket sales are War (4.05 Lakh), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 Lakh), Thugs of Hindostan (3.16 Lakh), Sultan (3.10 Lakh), Dangal (3.05 Lakh), Brahmastra (3.02 Lakh), Sanju (2.94 Lakh), Tiger Zinda Hai (2.76 Lakh) and Mission Mangal (2.71 Lakh), and Pathaan is looking to top this list and be right there in the same range as KGF 2.

Pathaan to score a bumper opening

As far as opening is concerned, Pathaan will be looking to score a non-holiday record for a Bollywood film with ease. At present the top 2 spots for record non-holiday opening are in the same range with Sanju (Rs 34.19), and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.12 crore). Despite the non-holiday factor, Pathaan should be topping Bahubali 2 (Rs 40.73 crore) as well to emerge the biggest non-holiday opener of all time for not just Bollywood but all films in the Hindi circuits. The initial response to the advance ticket sales indicates a bumper opening for Pathaan, taking the total count for bumper openings for Shah Rukh Khan to 17. YRF has gone a little conservative with the showcasing for the opening day given the non-holiday factor with shows starting from 7 am, but if the momentum continues, we might get to see mid-night screenings opening up for the second day of the film i.e. from mid-night of January 26. The evening shows of Pathaan on January 25 are expected to show big spike owing to national holiday on the second day, which is primarily the motive to release a day before the Republic Day.

