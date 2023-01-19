Pathaan Box Office Preview: Shah Rukh Khan starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day biz

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after almost 1500 days with the Yash Raj Films Production, Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is all gearing up to be the event Republic Day release from the Hindi Film Industry with sky high expectations from audience and industry alike. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours 26 minutes and 16 seconds (146 minutes 16 seconds). The action-packed entertainer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead.

Pathaan Screen Count in India

Pathaan is being distributed by Yash Raj Films in India and is expected to be one of the widest releases for a Bollywood film in India. While these are still early days and the count will be dynamic until January 24, the Hindi version of Pathaan is looking to release on 4500 screens. The film will fetch a good release in Tamil and Telugu dubbed version too, and the all-India count will easily be in the north of 5000 screens. The wide screen count and showcasing gives it enough scope to score box office records in India.

The advance bookings for Pathaan opened in IMAX screens on January 18 with phenomenal responses and the demand for tickets pushed the cinema owners and producers to open the advance ahead of their already planned date of January 20. The advance booking for Pathaan opening on January 19 morning and the tickets are selling like hot cup-cakes. With 6 days to go for release, Pathaan has sold nearly 39,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The ticket sales for the opening weekend are around 48,000 tickets, and the sales for weekend are expected to gain momentum due to the Republic Day factor on it’s second day. These are still early days and the full-fledged advances are yet to even begin for this Shah Rukh Khan event film.

Pathaan expected to challenge War & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Pathaan will be targeting to clock the biggest advance to date for an original Hindi film in terms of collections, and also easily score the biggest advance for a film in the post pandemic world by surpassing Brahmastra. For those unaware, the Ayan Mukerji directed film had sold approximately 3.02 lakh tickets in the three national chains. Apart from Brahmastra, the other films to have clocked good advance in the post pandemic world include 83 (1.17 Lakh), Drishyam 2 (1.16 Lakh), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 Lakh).

Pathan will ideally be targeting to find itself a spot in the all-time list of advances in the three national chains. The films which have scored top advances (Hindi Film Industry) in terms of ticket sales are War (4.05 Lakh), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 Lakh), Thugs of Hindostan (3.16 Lakh), Sultan (3.10 Lakh), Dangal (3.05 Lakh), Brahmastra (3.02 Lakh), Sanju (2.94 Lakh), Tiger Zinda Hai (2.76 Lakh) and Mission Mangal (2.71 Lakh). By Tuesday night, there is a high possibility for Pathaan to score a bigger advance for it’s second day as compared to the first day, due to the Republic Day holiday.

Pathaan Opening Day Expectations

As far as opening is concerned, Pathaan will be looking to score a non-holiday record for a Bollywood film with ease. At present the top 2 spots for record non-holiday opening are in the same range with Sanju (Rs 34.19), and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.12 crore). Despite the non-holiday factor, Pathaan should be looking at the Rs 40 crore start and might as well top Bahubali 2 (Rs 40.73 crore) to emerge the biggest non-holiday opener of all time for not just Bollywood but all films in the Hindi circuits. The initial response to the advance ticket sales indicates a bumper opening for Pathaan, taking the total count for bumper openings for Shah Rukh Khan to 17. YRF has gone a little conservative with the showcasing for the opening day given the non-holiday factor with shows starting from 7 am, but if the momentum continues, we might get to see mid-night screenings opening up for the second day of the film i.e. from mid-night of January 26. The evening shows of Pathaan on January 25 are expected to show big spike owing to national holiday on the second day, which is primarily the motive to release a day before the Republic Day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more in-depth reporting of Pathaan Box office Collections.