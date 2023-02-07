Box Office: Pathaan is ATBB; What to expect from Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Selfiee next?

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan has opened the floodgates for Bollywood films after what can be called a very dull 2022, which had less than half a dozen Hindi films actually succeeding or doing reasonable business. Only one film in Bollywood last year could open at over Rs. 30 crore nett in Hindi, that is Brahmastra, and just three films recorded a final nett total of over Rs. 200 crore nett, namely The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra and Drishyam 2.

It was a rare year where a couple of regional dubbed films, occupied the top two spots in the list of highest grossing films in the Hindi movie circuits. The gargantuan success of Pathaan has given a ray of hope to the Hindi movie industry and it is now all about how other Hindi films playout from here, that will give us a clear indication as to where the industry is headed.

All is not as rosy and we can't expect all films to replicate the movie business of Pathaan or come around it. What Pathaan has basically done is to show that there is a ready audience that is waiting for Bollywood films and it is all about taping into it, something that most films last year failed to do. Despite the smear-campaign that Pathaan found itself in, the film got unanimous support from the moviegoers, to the extent that it is the highest grossing Hindi origin film and is heading towards becoming the only second film to do Rs. 500 crore nett from the Hindi version, after Baahubali 2.

The promising Hindi movie releases in the next couple of months include Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. All of the films mentioned above have a potential to nett over Rs. 100 cr (a couple of them even beyond) but it is all about delivering. Although Rs. 100 cr is no benchmark these days, it does form a positive perception and shows that there has been some sort of acceptance for the movie in question. Songs have always been an integral part for the success of movies and their importance is only increasing as it is becoming tougher each day to produce original music that resonates with the prospective audience. Apart from the songs, the presentation, production design, pairing and most importantly an x-factor, are all very essential to bring people to theatres. With the exposure of superior content from different movie industries in India and internationally, coaxing viewers to purchase tickets and visit theatres is becoming even tougher. The presence of hit songs and integral commercial factors like the ones specified above, can cushion a film and save it from a free-fall.

Hopes pinned on films of 2023

Looking at the promos of the four films that the Hindi Movie Industry has its hopes pinned on, it feels that each of them has something exciting to offer to its audience, despite the fact that three of them are official remakes of regional films. Pathaan is not what these films are competing with, and comparing them with Pathaan is futile because what Pathaan has done is not something that can be repeated over and over again and the mammoth task of replicating the success of that film would mean putting unnecessary pressure on these promisng releases. The target for these films would be to register a reasonable double-digit opening and have legs enough to break into the Rs 100 crore club at the very least.

Which are the upcoming Bollywood films that you are keenly waiting for?