Box Office: R Madhavan's Dhokha sells 25000 tickets for opening day, 33 hours prior to first show

Dhokha: Round D Corner is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by T-Series. It stars R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar. The film marks Khushalii Kumar's film debut. The film has opted for a theatrical release and it will be released on the 23rd of September, alongside R. Balki's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Films showing on 23rd September 2022 are pulling in huge footfalls, on account of National Cinema Day, where tickets are available at a bare minimum price of Rs. 75. While the business is driven by Brahmastra, films like Chup and Dhokha are showing great promise. Dhokha, by the end of Wednesday, has sold around 25,000 tickets in leading multiplex chains for 23rd September and by tomorrow, the film may end up crossing titles like Raksha Bandhan and Shamshera among others. The collections may not be anywhere around the titles mentioned above, but the fact that it is able to breach higher ticket sales, only shows the potential of Indian theatrical footfalls, if ticket rates are subsidized. In an ideal scenario, a film like Dhokha would have had an opening in the Rs. 25 lakh nett range, but the film may just end up doing that much in advance sales, due to the offer. The collections on Saturday and Sunday may help us know the actual fair value opening of the film.