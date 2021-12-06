Box Office Report: Tadap goes up in weekend; Ahan Shetty gets recognition from 9 lakh people on big screen

After launching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Sajid Nadiadwala’s launch pad, Tadap, for Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan has seen an upward trend in collections over the opening weekend. After collecting Rs 4 crore each on Friday and Saturday, the intense romantic saga jumped by approx. 30% on Sunday with collections in the range of Rs 5.20 crore taking the opening weekend total to Rs 13.30 crore.

The film has fared the best in Delhi, UP and Bihar, with Maharashtra also not lagging too behind in terms of the box-office performance. Through the weekend, the national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – sold nearly 3 Lakh tickets of this Milan Luthria directorial with an average ticket price of Rs 230. On the other hand, the non-national chains have sold a little over 6 Lakh tickets with an average ticket price of Rs 130.

The three national chains have contributed Rs 5.65 crore net to the total opening weekend biz. These are good figures for a non-star-cast film like Tadap, and this has come due to the impact of theatrical trailers, hit songs and a catchy title with a recall value for the masses. The film was a well packaged launch and now, all the eyes are on the trend on weekdays, as that would determine the success tag. The audience's word of mouth will drive the collections from today.

The hold in collections on Monday aside, it’s important for the film to stay steady all through the first week as last week’s release, Antim: The Final Truth, after being steady on Monday and Tuesday, saw an unusual drop on Wednesday. The target for Tadap will be to get closer to the Rs 20 crore mark by the end of it’s first week, and it’s the weekday trend that will give us an idea about the same. The film features Tara Sutaria as the female lead alongside Ahan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

