Box Office: RRR has an Amazing Monday hold; Tops Rs. 400 crores in India in four days

RRR had an amazing Monday grossing Rs. 58 crores approx, dropping just 47 per cent off Sunday. The film crossed Rs. 400 crores at the Indian box office, with a total of Rs. 406 crores in four days, making it the joint-fastest to breach the four-century mark along with Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film is less than Rs. 100 crores away from the Rs. 500 crores, and will be reaching there on Thursday. It is still a bit early to say where it will be heading for the full run but so far it remains on the course to Rs. 900-1000 crores and next few weeks will decide whether it will stay in three-digits or become the second film in the history to make a leap in four-digit collections world.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 134 crores

Saturday - Rs. 100 crores

Sunday - Rs. 114 crores

Monday - Rs. 58 crores

Total - Rs. 406 crores

The holds were generally strong everywhere relative to how those individual markets perform. Spillover demand was in play on Monday, with Telugu states dropping just 40 per cent from Sunday. The four-day collections in Telugu states are Rs. 193 crores (Rs. 141 crores share) approx and will be crossing Rs. 200 crores today. It held strongly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well with Rs. 4.50 crores & Rs. 5.50 crores Monday, taking their respective totals to Rs. 36 crores and Rs. 43 crores approx. Kerala was a no-show on Monday as cinemas were closed due to a workers’ strike. The state will be resuming its box office operations on Wednesday.