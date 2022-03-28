Box Office: RRR powers a near Rs. 350 crores weekend, second biggest start ever in India

RRR closed its opening weekend just shy of Rs. 350 crores. S.S. Rajamouli directed period action-drama starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr. grossed Rs. 348 crores approx in its first three days, recording the second-biggest start of all time at the Indian box office, just behind Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 358.20 crores). The weekend leaderboard now has two movies over/under Rs. 350 crores and a distant number three (Saaho) at just over Rs. 200 crores.

The collections on Sunday had a big surge on Sunday in the Hindi belt and Kerala, with Tamil Nadu also having a good 15 per cent jump over Saturday. Karnataka stayed flat, which is great as there is always a chance of drop as Bengaluru city night shows take a hit on Sunday. AP/TS had a normal trend, with Nizam staying flat and some territories in Andhra Pradesh making gains over Saturday.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 134 crores

Saturday - Rs. 100 crores

Sunday - Rs. 114 crores

Total - Rs. 348 crores

The weekend mostly performed on the expected trajectory, as the Telugu states were basically operating at capacity in most centres and outside Telugu states made gains on Sunday. Recently many films after a good opening had declined in the weekdays, especially in the case of Telugu films, whether it was Pushpa or Bheemla Nayak. RRR will probably not face that as there will be spillover demand in play during the weekdays and that should keep them high.

Depending on where the Monday lands, RRR will breach Rs. 500 crores and overtake Dangal on Wednesday or Thursday. Currently, there is a huge gap of more than Rs. 800 crores between Baahubali 2 and the runner-up Dangal. How much gap can RRR bridge between the top and runner-up and whether it goes on to top Rs. 1000 crores in the final tally, will be something to watch out for in the coming weeks

The territorial breakdown for weekend collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 67.25 crores (Rs. 45.40 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 31 crores (Rs. 26.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 70.50 crores (Rs. 53.75 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 168.75 crores (Rs. 125.25 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 37.75 crores (Rs. 19.50 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 31.25 crores (Rs. 14.50 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 12.50 crores (Rs. 5.25 crores share)

North India - Rs. 97.75 crores (Rs. 44 crores share)