Box Office: RRR rises to $24 million Internationally, Worldwide nears Rs. 900 crores

RRR added another $4 million approx in its second weekend internationally taking its total to $24 million (Rs. 183 crores) approx. The drop from the first weekend was 75 per cent, which is a lot but not by the South Indian movies’ standard, which fizzles out fast after a big opening. Removing the Thursday premieres from the first weekend, the pure FSS drop was nicer at 69 per cent. With a Domestic total of Rs. 682 crores through Sunday, worldwide business rose to Rs. 865 crores approx in ten days and will be soon reaching the four-digit mark.

Over the weekend, the film topped Dangal in North America becoming the second-biggest Indian movie in the market. It grossed $1.50 million in its second frame, taking its total to $12.60 million. It now stands behind the $21.50 million of Baahubali: The Conclusion and is likely to stay that way with a $14-15 million projected finish. The movie also crossed A$3 million in Australia and is the third-best Indian movie in the market behind the usual Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, the latter it will be crossing sometime next week. The Middle East has reached $4.40 million approx with business taking a hit due to the start of Ramdaan month on Friday. Nepal is another strong performing market with a total of over half a million dollars to date.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas opening weekend of RRR is as follows:

USA/CAN - $12.60 million

Australia - $2.25 million

New Zealand - $0.27 million

Middle East - $4.40 million

Nepal - $0.55 million

Sri Lanka - $0.40 million

Malaysia - $0.48 million

Singapore - $0.47 million

United Kingdom - $1.20 million

Europe - $1 million

