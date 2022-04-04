Box Office: RRR has an Excellent Second Weekend; Nears Rs. 700 crores in India, Biggest Grosser ever in AP/TS

RRR had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 162.50 crores approx, taking its ten days total to Rs. 682 crores. The drop from the first week was solid at just 53 per cent, with the Saturday drop being just 36 per cent. It will be crossing Rs. 700 crores mark today in India, making it the only second movie to do so. In its current trajectory, the film will reach Rs. 900-950 crores in India and depending on how it holds against KGF Chapter 2 in mid-April, Rs. 1000 crores figure is in the realm of possibilities.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 519.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 37.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 63 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 62 crores

Total - Rs. 682 crores

On Sunday, the film became the biggest grosser ever in AP/TS, overtaking Baahubali 2 with a ten-day total of Rs. 311 crores in the Telugu states. There were some worrying signs on the weekdays for the recovery of some distributors of the film in South India but the second weekend has rested them in Andhra Pradesh but there is still some work left to be done in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Regardless the business in the latter two is excellent with both set for a final number in the vicinity of Rs. 90 crores.

The Hindi version of the film is doing fantastic numbers, with the second weekend of Rs. 50 crores Nett plus. The film is set to feature among the all-time grossers in the region and some circuits will record numbers only behind Baahubali 2 including a big state like Gujarat and some others in Central India.

The territorial breakdown for weekend collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 129.50 crores (Rs. 82.30 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 51.25 crores (Rs. 40.20 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 130.25 crores (Rs. 85.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 311 crores (Rs. 208 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 67.25 crores (Rs. 36 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 61 crores (Rs. 31 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 22 crores (Rs. 9.25 crores share)

North India - Rs. 220.75 crores (Rs. 93.75 crores share)