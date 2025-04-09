Why Are Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Plans With Josh Allen on Hold? Actress Says ‘We Are in the Middle of a…’

Hailee Steinfeld may have gotten engaged last fall, but wedding bells aren’t ringing just yet. The actress revealed she's too busy promoting her upcoming film Sinners to dive into wedding planning—at least for now.

In a new interview with Extra during the Sinners press junket at Manhattan’s Essex House, Steinfeld shared that her focus is firmly on her career. “We are in the middle of a press tour. We've got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something? We’re focused on that,” she explained.

Steinfeld, who stars alongside Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and newcomer Miles Caton in Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated film, has been attending events and giving interviews non-stop.

The actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 28, got engaged in November after a year of dating. Allen has previously called Steinfeld his “biggest supporter” during the NFL season. The couple even made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the NFL Honors.

In Sinners, Steinfeld plays Mary—a seductive biracial woman turned vampire navigating life in the 1930s South—a role that Steinfeld said led her to explore her own family history. “I learned a lot about myself through Mary, and even more about my family history,” she said. Steinfeld shared that preparing for the role sparked deep conversations with her mother about her grandfather, who was half Black.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan takes on the challenge of playing twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in what marks his fifth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. Jordan described the experience as “challenging but a lot of fun,” noting the detailed work that went into developing the brothers’ unique mannerisms and personalities.

Costar Wunmi Mosaku emphasized that Sinners is far more than just another vampire movie. “You’ll come out with thoughts, lessons, questions, and answers that have nothing to do with vampires… there’s a whole lot of heart,” she told Extra.

With Sinners set to hit theaters on April 18, it’s clear Steinfeld is prioritizing her passion project for now.

