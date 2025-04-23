Michael B Jordan teases expanding Sinners into a franchise amid the film's explosive box office success

With Sinners generating critical acclaim and commercial success with its USD 70 million revenue within four days of release, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are teasing big things ahead. The director-actor duo, who collaborated for the fifth time on the Southern Gothic horror drama, recently spoke with GamesRadar+ about the possibility of expanding the haunting universe they’ve built.

Jordan, who stars in dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, revealed he’d be up for returning to the world of Sinners, especially if director Coogler is on board. “Not saying he wouldn’t, but he calls the shots!”

Coogler playfully stated that the real boss isn’t him, but his wife and producing partner, Zinzi Coogler. He also added a philosophical touch to his answer, saying his favorite movies are ones where “it feels like a world was happening before and the world is going to happen after.”

In short, both Coogler and Jordan are game for turning Sinners into a franchise.

While nothing is officially in development, both hinted at ideas ranging from a prequel set in the mob-dominated streets of Chicago, where Jordan’s characters dwelled before returning to their hometown of Mississippi, to a sequel exploring Stack’s new life as a vampire. The flexibility of Sinners’ supernatural lore and its strong emotional core clearly has room for more.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows the story of twin brothers and WWI veterans, Smoke and Stack, who return to their ancestral town with an ambition to rebuild their lives. Little do they know, there’s a vengeful evil force waiting for their arrival.

The period horror flick, written and helmed by Coogler, premiered on April 3, 2025, and was widely released by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 18. Praised for its rich atmosphere, Ludwig Göransson’s haunting score, and its strong performances, Sinners has captured audiences' imagination in a way many genre titles have failed to in recent years.

With the potential for deeper dives into its horror lore and a fanbase eager for more, Sinners could soon become more than a standalone hit. Whether it’s prequels, sequels, or spin-offs, the universe is ripe for exploration, if the stars, and most importantly, Zinzi, align.

