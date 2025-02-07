Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam, Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bachna Ae Haseeno, more films try their luck as RE-RELEASE culture gains steam

Re-release culture is back, and how! When the film industry is struggling to entertain the audience, old movies take charge of driving cinemas via re-release. The success of Tumbbad, Rockstar, Jab We Met, Laila Majnu, Veer Zaara, and the most recent Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in their second innings propelled the trend further.

Taking the re-release culture forward, a variety of old movies are ready to try their luck at the box office this weekend. For the unversed, Sanam Teri Kasam, Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Silsila are back in cinemas now.

Among the above-mentioned titles, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is the widest release and took a surprising start at the box office. However, its Day 1 figure will be taken with a little pinch of salt as the makers used external tools to pump it. Though there is some genuine demand for the movie, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the next couple of days.

Among other re-releases, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was extensively promoted through social media. It has taken a decent start at the box office, while the rest barely have one show in premium properties each day.

Advertisement

Most of these re-releases will be available in cinemas only for one week until Valentine's Day. However, all eyes will be on Sanam Teri Kasam and Padmaavat’s box office trends. If these movies manage to lure the audience for the whole week, they will also get a handful of screens in the second week, despite the release of Chhaava in cinemas.

Other than these Indian re-releases, Hollywood biggie Interstellar also returned to Indian cinemas. The Christopher Nolan-directed sci-fi movie is being re-released for a limited time. Interestingly, the sci-fi movie has already recorded massive pre-sales for one week in India.

Which of the above-mentioned re-releases excites you the most? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.