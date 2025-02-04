Box Office: Can RE-RELEASES Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam strive in a busy theatrical week?

After the super success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release, Bollywood's next bet is on the second innings of Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam. While both the titles are gearing up for the re-release in February's first week, the question arises: Can they strive in a busy theatrical week?

Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam will have to face major competition from various new releases and a Hollywood biggie at the box office. For the unversed, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa are also releasing on the same weekend. Further, the Christopher Nolan directorial popular sci-fi drama Interstellar is all set to blow the Indian box office with its re-release this weekend.

Both re-releases are expected to open low, considering how busy the weekend is! However, the titles have enough potential to grow slowly with time if demand rises after the weekend. Furthermore, the movies will see a major reduction in showcasing from 2nd weekend onwards as Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is gearing up for Valentine's Day release.

Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam might not repeat the super success story of Tumbbad and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, as they will not get a clear run at the box office. However, both movies should aim for a long run even if they get a nominal show count.

For the uninitiated, Padmaavat, starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, was originally released in 2018 and was a massive hit at the box office. The much-loved period drama grossed over Rs 282 crore net in its first rollout. On the other hand, Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was a big flop at the box office. It collected around Rs 8 crore in its original run.

It will be interesting to see whether these titles can sail through successful re-runs despite multiple roadblocks at the box office.

