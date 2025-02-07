Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan-Mawra's movie takes a MASSIVE start but...
Nine years after the original run, Sanam Teri Kasam has made a comeback in theaters today, February 7, 2025. The 2016 film is a latest addition to the movies which have been re-released in cinemas in recent times including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Laila Majnu and others. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama has opened with good revenue, but there is a catch.
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Opens With A Good Start; Receives External Push
Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has received a positive response on the opening day of its re-release. On Day 1, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is estimated to earn in the vicinity of Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.
The business of Sanam Teri Kasam is looking pretty on paper, however, the film has been pumped up with a lot of external pushing. The actual trend of the 2016 romantic drama would be determined in the next 5-6 days. As an industry, we hope that the movie gains organic momentum in the near future.
The re-release date of Sanam Teri Kasam coincides with the Valentine's Day week. It is expected to receive great footfalls, provided the film receives strong word of mouth in its re-release.
Sanam Teri Kasam Records 67k Tickets In Pre-Sales
Sanam Teri Kasam has sold 67,000 tickets in advance bookings in top national chains for the opening day alone. The tragic romance has clashed with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. It is also facing competition with the re-release of Interstellar. The 2016 romantic film earned a lifetime business of Rs 8 crore net in India and Rs 15 crore gross in global markets during its original release.
Sanam Teri Kasam tanked at the box office back then. However, the 2016 movie has received a cult status over the years, especially among cinephiles who are into emotional love stories.
Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters
