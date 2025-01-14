Game Changer Day 5 Hindi Box Office: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's movie sees a nominal jump on Sankranti; mints Rs 2.45 crore

Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmughan and starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, continues to struggle at the box office. The political action drama witnessed a slight growth on Day 5, thanks to the festive mood and holiday.

Game Changer collects Rs 2.45 crore on Day 5, approaches Rs 25 crore mark in Hindi

Unlike its title, Game Changer couldn’t change the game as the movie failed to show any growth at the box office. Opening with Rs 7 crore on Day 1, the Shankar directorial collected Rs 6.65 crore on its second day, which was later followed by Rs 7 crore at the Hindi box office.

The Ram Charan starrer dropped heavily on its first Monday, managing to collect a mere Rs 1.75 crore. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 2.45 crore to its tally on its 5th day, which was a partial holiday due to Sankranti.

The total collection of Game Changer currently stands at Rs 24.40 crore net at the Indian box office. These are so far terrible figures for such a big-budget Pan-India movie, especially when the makers are allegedly inflating the figures through external tools.

Can Game Changer emerge as a successful venture in Hindi?

The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer will have to collect at least Rs 55 crore net in Hindi. Though it is not an impossible figure to achieve, seeing the current scenario, Game Changer is expected to end its run on a much lower figure.

The movie is likely to end up being a decent performer in Hindi while bagging a disaster verdict globally.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected In Three Days:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 1.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.45 crore (est.) Total Rs 24.40 crore in five days

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles: H. Ram Nandan IAS, his father, Appanna, and his younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram, as Ram Nandan, navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Game Changer is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

