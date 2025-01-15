Box Office: Shankar's Game Changer crosses Indian 2 worldwide gross on day 6; still a HUGE disaster

Shankar Shanmughan has been dealing with a rough patch over the last few years. After having a box office disaster with Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 the previous year, the filmmaker came up with his next, Game Changer, on Sankranti 2025. However, his latest offering also failed to hit the mark and set the stage for a bigger disaster to emerge.

Game Changer surpasses the lifetime box office collections of Indian 2

Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Game Changer opened with a disappointing Rs 85 crore globally on its first day. The movie witnessed continuous drops in the opening weekend and fetched a total of Rs 125 crore worldwide in three days.

As per estimates, the movie has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark today. With this, the political action drama also beats the lifetime collections of Indian 2, which had ended its box office run with a disastrous verdict. Game Changer took 6 days to topple the final collections of the Kamal Haasan movie. Despite that, the Ram Charan movie is heading for an unfortunate fate.

Game Changer set to face heavy losses; turns out to be a big disappointment

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is targeting a collapse in the vicinity of Rs 190 crore to Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office, continuing the low phase of director Shankar. The makers are expected to face heavy losses, even higher than Indian 2. The combined loss for the producer and distributor is expected to be in the range of Rs 200 crore.

For the unversed, Shankar shot three big-budget movies- Indian 2, Game Changer, and Indian 3, simultaneously. While the first two have been released, his next venture, Indian 3, is expected to hit the screens in 2025. The official release date of Indian 3 is yet to be announced.

