Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: NBK starrer has a robust hold on its day two
Daaku Maharaaj had an incredible hold for a Telugu film as they are heavily frontloaded on the first day, even more so here because the first day was a holiday for Sunday.
Daaku Maharaaj has a robust hold on its second day, collecting Rs. 14.50 crore approx at the Indian box office. The two-day box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 41 crore approx in India.
In Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 13.25 crore approx yesterday, down just 45 per cent from its first day. This is an incredible hold for a Telugu film as they are heavily frontloaded on the first day, even more so here because the first day was a holiday for Sunday. This strong hold was facilitated by the Bhogi holiday yesterday, with the film now entering an extended festive period which will keep the box office elevated for the next four to five days.
Today will be another big day at the box office, although the collection may drop a bit, owing to the release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The aim will be to stay above the double-digit mark and from there on, they shall remain at that level till Thursday, with a strong contribution from the Coastal Andhra region.
The film is carrying huge costs as far as its distributors are concerned, while the second-day collections have kept it on track to cover those, the next four to five days are still crucial for seeing it through.
The Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj are as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 36.75 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 10.50 cr.
|Ceded
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 18.50 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 41.00 cr.
