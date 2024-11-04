Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and an ensemble cast, is holding well at the box office. The cop universe movie recorded a drop of slightly under 60% over its opening day on the first Monday.

Singham Again Collects Rs 16.50 Crore On 1st Monday After A Solid Weekend

Opened with Rs 40.25 crore net, the mass-action drama enjoyed a solid Diwali weekend at the box office, emerging as Ajay Devgn's best-performing movie in the first three days. It minted Rs 38.25 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 32.50 crore on Day 3. The total box office collection of Singham Again in its opening weekend reached Rs 111 crore in India. The movie dropped significantly on its 1st Monday (Day 4) and collected around Rs 16.50 crore at the box office.

The total cume of Singham Again in four days reached Rs 127.50 crore.

Singham Again Met With Mixed Word-Of-Mouth; Might Struggle In Coming Days

Singham Again met with a mixed audience reception, which is clearly visible in a day-to-day drop in its collections. Keeping the clash scenario in mind, the movie is doing very well at the box office. Still, it's not enough for a heavy-budget cop universe action movie. The weekday holdover will determine how far it can go from here on.

Advertisement

The masala entertainer has to prove its worth in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how it fares further and whether or not it can emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

For the unversed, Singham Again released this Diwali in a major clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also doing very well at the box office.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Singham Again Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40.25 crore 2 Rs 38.25 crore 3 Rs 32.50 crore 4 Rs 16.50 crore Total Rs 127.50 crore net in 4 days in India

Watch Singham Again Trailer

About Singham Again

Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) arrests terrorist Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff) and puts him behind bars. Just when he is enjoying a normal personal life with his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and son Shaurya (Viren Vazirani), Omar's grandson, Zubair, aka Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), decides to take revenge and kidnaps Avni.

Bajirao entrusts Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Satya (Tiger Shroff), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) with the mission of rescuing Avni from the clutches of Danger Lanka.

Advertisement

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again is available in theatres now. You can book your tickets from online ticket-booking websites or at the counter itself.

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Overseas Box Office Weekend: Ajay Devgn's cop-actioner and Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy fight a CLOSE BATTLE internationally