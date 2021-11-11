Box Office: Sooryavanshi emerges the 55th successful film for Akshay Kumar – Poised to be his 33rd clean hit

Akshay Kumar made his acting debut in 1991 with Saugandh and 30 years since then, the Khiladi continues to be one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. Through this journey, Akshay has acted in 121 films, including his direct to digital debut Laxmii and the recently released cop thriller, Sooryavanshi, which has emerged as the 55th successful film (average or above) of his career.

The movie is still running in the cinema halls all across the country and it is poised to be the 33rd clean hit for Akshay Kumar once it breezes past the Rs 175 crore net at the box-office in its lifetime run. Of the 55 successful films, Mohra and Rowdy Rathore are the biggest hits of Akshay’s career, whereas Housefull 4 is his highest grossing film till date. Most of the young actors will end up with less than 55 films in their career, here’s an actor who has delivered 55 successful films and is not looking to stop any time soon.

From all his contemporaries, Akshay has the greatest number of successful films and joins the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the list of actors with 50 or more successful films. Of course, he doesn’t have the big blockbusters like the duo, but to have 50 plus successful films is nothing but a humongous feat. He has been a part of the maximum number of films among all his contemporaries, but seldom does more films assure more successes, as this is a strategy which can always backfire too due to overexposure.

Since the release of Airlift (2016), Khiladi has been in the best phase of his career with as many as 10 clean hits in a span of 3 years. If not for the pandemic, he might have delivered 60 successful films by the end of 2021. Nonetheless, he is bound to hit the 60-film mark sooner or later and if he continues with his pace of consistently churning out hits, there’s a chance of diamond jubilee by the end of his career, which would be historic to say the least. In terms of success and hits in a career, it’s a one-man race with Akshay leading with a huge margin. And given the idea of one film a year adopted by actors today, it’s very likely that AK will be among the last Bollywood actors ever to have delivered 50 or more successful films.

The total box office collections of 120 Akshay Kumar films stands at an earth-shattering figure much above the Rs 4000 crore mark. In-fact, it’s only him alongside Salman Khan (78 films), who have managed to cross the Rs 3000 crore and Rs 3500 crore barrier at the domestic box-office through their career, while the rest are yet to go past even Rs 2500 crore. This is yet another feat that would be difficult to attain for most in the Hindi film industry. Akshay’s success ratio stands at 45.83% whereas his hit ratio is at 27.5%, which is a very good average for someone who has acted in 120 films. Over the years, he has consolidated his position as one of the most successful superstars of Hindi cinema. Being relevant for 30 years is in itself a huge achievement for actors, and if someone continues with a golden run even after a 3-decade career, it’s nothing but cherry on top. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more such number crunching analysis on actors and directors!

