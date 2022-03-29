Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR tops Rs. 500 crores worldwide on Monday

RRR went past Rs. 500 crores globally on Monday, becoming the first Indian movie since 2.0 in November 2018 to enter the coveted club. The film added Rs. 58 crores domestically and Rs. 10 crores overseas on Monday to its global total, which stands at Rs. 538 crores approx in four days. The split on the S.S. Rajamouli directed movie is Rs. 406 crores in India and Rs. 132 crores ($17.40 million) internationally

Overall the film is the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time through Monday. It will be entering the top five by Saturday or at the earliest on Friday. The final resting place for the movie will be number three, just behind Dangal and Baahubali 2 with a final total somewhere in the north of Rs. 1100 crores.

The day-wise box office collections of RRR globally are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 192.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 134.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 143 crores

Monday - Rs. 68 crores

Total - Rs. 538 crores

Internationally, the business was dominated by the Telugu version in the opening weekend but on Monday it was the Hindi version that was making a big contribution, which is good news because the Hindi market is much more backloaded than the South Indian versions which fizzle out fast after the opening.