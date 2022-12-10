Box Office: Top 10 Nett Hindi movie grossers of 2022; Brahmastra tops and Cirkus aims to break into the list

The year 2022 has been a year of few hits and many misses for the Hindi Film Industry. The post pandemic times have led to change in audience taste and preferences as a result of which many films intended to cater to a wide range of audiences pre pandemic have had to settle for lesser audiences post pandemic. It has been a year where most big guns have failed to put up a show and it has also been a year where the other movie industries really made their presence felt in the Hindi speaking belt to an extent that it posed a threat to the local biggies.

Only five Hindi films, namely Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi have been able to cross the Rs. 100 cr nett mark in India this year and have emerged as hits while other films have had to settle for lower verdicts and that includes big films like Vikram Vedha, JugJugg Jeeyo, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bhediya, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns and others. Based on the financials, only JugJugg Jeeyo could pose some sort of respectable numbers while other films performed way bellow what was expected out of them.