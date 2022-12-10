Box Office: Top 10 Nett Hindi movie grossers of 2022; Brahmastra tops and Cirkus aims to break into the list
Brahmastra is the higgest Hindi film grosser of 2022 while The Kashmir Files is the highest grossing Hindi film in Hindi language.
The year 2022 has been a year of few hits and many misses for the Hindi Film Industry. The post pandemic times have led to change in audience taste and preferences as a result of which many films intended to cater to a wide range of audiences pre pandemic have had to settle for lesser audiences post pandemic. It has been a year where most big guns have failed to put up a show and it has also been a year where the other movie industries really made their presence felt in the Hindi speaking belt to an extent that it posed a threat to the local biggies.
Only five Hindi films, namely Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi have been able to cross the Rs. 100 cr nett mark in India this year and have emerged as hits while other films have had to settle for lower verdicts and that includes big films like Vikram Vedha, JugJugg Jeeyo, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bhediya, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns and others. Based on the financials, only JugJugg Jeeyo could pose some sort of respectable numbers while other films performed way bellow what was expected out of them.
Here is a list of the top 10 Hindi movies of 2022 based on India nett:
1. Brahmastra - Rs. 254 cr (all languages)
2. The Kashmir Files - Rs. 247 cr
3. Drishyam 2 - Rs. 220 cr (expected)
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs. 181.75 cr
5. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs. 126.50 cr
6. Vikram Vedha - Rs. 79.75 cr
7. JugJugg Jeeyo - Rs. 78.50 cr
8. Ram Setu - Rs. 73 cr
9. Samrat Prithviraj - Rs. 68.25 cr
10. Laal Singh Chaddha - Rs. 59.75 cr
The last big Hindi release of 2022 is Cirkus and a lot of expectations are pegged on this one, primarily because it is a Rohit Shetty film, one of the biggest movie brands in the country presently. His last film Sooryavanshi revived movie business in the Hindi circuit while his last film with Ranveer Singh back in 2018, Simmba, emerged as a blockbuster with nett India collections of over Rs. 240 cr. Where can Cirkus land in the list of top nett grossers among Hindi films for the year of 2022?
ALSO READ: Box Office: Top 10 Opening Days for Bollywood in 2022 - Where will Cirkus land?