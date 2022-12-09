Box Office: Top 10 Opening Days for Bollywood in 2022 - Where will Cirkus land?

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva had an all India opening of over Rs. 30 cr nett from Hindi and around Rs. 34 cr including all languages. The numbers were terrific given the fact that it released on a Non Holiday. The biggest surprise for the film came at the start of week 3 where it secured its best theatrical occupancies, thanks to the National Cinema Day where ticket prices were subsidised to Rs. 75 a ticket.

2022 has been a challenging year for the Hindi Film Industry with many big releases bitting the dust. The post pandemic times have led to change in priorities, audience choices and more as a result of which many films have really not got going this year, some from the opening day itself. Barring Brahmastra, no original Hindi film could really secure a strong advance booking to lay the foundation for good initials at the box office.

Drishyam 2 sprung a surprise with a Rs. 15 cr opening day. The film saw the best trending for a Hindi film this year barring The Kashmir Files. The film will cross the Rs. 200 cr nett mark in India over the weekend and it has enough steam to do more business.

Ram Setu secured the third highest opening this year. It released on the biggest ticketing day of the year, the Govardhan Pooja day and while it is the third highest opener, it ideally had to do more numbers because that's what the release day commands.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the film that set the cash registers ringing for Bollywood this year after a really dry spell. The film opened to a pleasant Rs. 13.50 cr nett and it remained the biggest opener of the year until it was comfortably overtaken by Brahmastra.

The next 5 films in the top 10 list were all unsuccessful films at the box office, none of which could cross the threshold of Rs. 80 cr nett domestically. The films starred A-list actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor and it is the failure of these films on which high hopes were pinned, that the industry went into an introspective mode.

The last film in the top 10 list is Gangubai Kathiawadi which did well theatrically, in India as well as overseas. The film opened to high single digit numbers but multiplied itself 13 times over in its full run, which is impressive for a film that actually opened to reasonably good numbers.

Have a look at the Top 10 Nett Bollywood openers of 2022 as of today:

1. Brahmastra - Rs 31 cr (Hindi)

2. Drishyam 2 - Rs. 15 cr

3. Ram Setu - Rs. 14.90 cr

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs. 13.50 cr

5. Bachchhan Paandey - Rs. 12.25 cr

6. Laal Singh Chaddha - Rs. 11.70 cr

7. Samrat Prithviraj - Rs. 10.65 cr

8. Vikram Vedha - Rs. 10.35 cr

9. Shamshera - Rs. 10 cr

10. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Rs. 9.75 cr

Audiences started to consume content from different industries in the lockdown and thus, the market for films in other languages has increased.

The year ends with two big films, one being the much awaited Hollywood flick, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and the other being Cirkus, which is considered to be an important film for the industry to say the very least.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's last theatrical venture, Simmba, opened to a very good Rs. 20 cr nett back in 2018 and high hopes are pegged on this one. To what number can Cirkus open at and where can it land in the list of Top 10 Bollywood Openers of 2022?