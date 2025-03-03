Box Office: Top 4 BIGGEST Hollywood blockbusters streaming digitally in March

In the recent months, we have seen a variety of Hollywood blockbusters amaze at the box office. Whether it be a rom-com or a horror movie or anything, there have been a lot of such films which you would have probably missed out on watching in theatres. The second option being the film is just too good and deserves a repeat watch at your home.

To fulfill your need of catching up to the biggest theatrical Hollywood blockbusters from the last year, here are the top 4 biggest Hollywood movies which begin their streaming run digitally in March:

1. Wicked

Wicked is a fantasy musical starring Cynthia Eviro in the lead as the famous green witch alongside Ariana Grande in the lead. The film made a highly positive reception for itself among the audience on its theatrical release. This Jon M. Chu directed film had grossed over USD 729 Million worldwide in its entire theatrical run and will be streaming on Peacock from March 21.

2. Anora

Anora more than its box office results is now known for its Oscar sweep during The Academy Awards Night in 2025. This Sean Baker directed Best Picture Oscar winner stars Mikey Madison in the lead. The film grossed USD 41 Million worldwide and will begin streaming on Hulu from March 17. The film was made at a budget of USD 6 Million only.

Advertisement

3. Moana 2

The much loved animated blockbuster Moana 2 had a mixed to positive response on its release but yet grossed USD 1.05 Billion globally benefitting from the audience’s love for its prequel. The film will begin streaming on Disney+ from March 17. This animated adventure film was made on a budget of USD 150 Million.

4. Nosferatu

Nosferatu is a Gothic horror film written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film is a remake of Nosferatu: A Symphony Of Horror (2022). The film gained an intensely positive word of mouth on its release and is remembered for all the terrifying scenes it offers for being a horror film. The film was made on a budget of USD 50 Million and went on to collect over USD 179.2 Million at the global box office. The film has already started screaming at Peacock.

Which one of these films are you most excited to watch? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.