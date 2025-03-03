Best Picture Oscar Winner Anora: How and Where to Stream Dark Rom-Com Online; Check Out Deets

Sean Baker’s dark romantic comedy Anora took home five major awards at the 2025 Oscars. For those curious to see what the Academy Award-winning film is about, the good news is that you might already be able to stream it.

The film is available to watch in 4K Ultra HD on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms. However, availability is currently limited to purchase or rental. You can rent the movie for $5.99 or buy it digitally for $14.99.

Those looking to invest in physical media releases can purchase the film on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD, starting at $20.99, as announced by the Criterion Collection. You can pre-order the physical media through Amazon and have it delivered.

Prime members will receive their shipments within two days of placing the order. Although free streaming is not available at the moment, Anora will likely drop on Hulu sometime in late March or early April.

The movie follows “a young escort from Brooklyn who meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled,” according to the official synopsis.

Mickey Madison plays Mia, the young sex worker who marries the son (played by Mark Eydelshteyn) of a Russian oligarch. Madison won the Leading Actress award at the 97th Academy Awards, beating presumed frontrunner Demi Moore, who was nominated for her performance in The Substance.

In addition to Leading Actress and Best Picture, filmmaker Sean Baker won the Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing awards at the Oscars. With this historic win, Anora became one of only two movies — including the 2019 film Parasite — to have earned both the Palme d'Or at Cannes and Best Picture at the Oscars.