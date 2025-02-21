Wicked Lifetime Worldwide Collection: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's film ends theatrical run with USD 727.8 million

Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: Part I has wrapped up its theatrical run with an impressive worldwide total of USD 727.8 million. The 2024 musical fantasy film, based on the beloved 2003 Broadway musical of the same name, grossed USD 472.5 million in the United States and Canada, along with USD 255.3 million from other international markets.

Wicked brings to life the origins of the iconic characters from The Wizard of Oz. The aforementioned Broadway musical is loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, which reimagines L. Frank Baum’s Oz books and the 1939 film.

The film features a star-studded cast with Cynthia Erivo portraying Elphaba Thropp, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, later known as Glinda the Good. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero, while Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum round out the supporting cast. Set before Dorothy Gale’s arrival in Oz, the story explores Elphaba’s struggle with her unusual green skin, her budding friendship with Galinda, and how their distinct personalities and diverging destinies ultimately shape their futures.

Commercially successful Wicked was not only a box office hit but also garnered significant recognition during awards season. The film earned 10 Academy Award nominations, solidifying its place as one of 2024’s most celebrated productions. Fans and critics praised the film’s musical numbers, visual spectacle, and more, further reinforcing the enduring appeal of the classic tale.

For those who missed it in theaters or want to relive the magic, Wicked will be available for streaming on Peacock starting March 21. To enhance the viewing experience, a sing-along version will also be released on the same day, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the musical’s iconic soundtrack. Additionally, fans will gain access to exclusive bonus content, offering behind-the-scenes insights and special features related to the film’s production.

With its robust box office performance, awards recognition, and continued fan engagement through streaming, Wicked: Part I has cemented itself as one of last year’s most successful and beloved films. Anticipation is now high for the second installment, which is set to arrive in November, exactly a year after its predecessor.