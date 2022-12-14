Box Office: Top 5 Hollywood Openers in India; Where is Avatar The Way Of Water expected to open at?

The first big blockbuster from Hollywood came in the form of Jurassic Park back in the early 1990s. Since then, there have been many import films that have done phenomenal business. Titanic went on to become the second highest Indian grosser of the year, only behind Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Superhero, disaster and mystical films ruled the roost in the 2000s and they are yet the top consideration for most viewers who watch Hollywood films in theatres.

Hollywood movies have always been a big part of Indian movie watching culture. Back in the days, films used to have a very controlled release or were watched on vcds. The penetration for Hollywood films kept increasing with time, to the point that they now not just give the local biggies a run for their money but also do better business than them in many cases.

The Top Hollywood openers have been topped by Marvel films primarily because of the very strong IP that they have created. Marvel focused on making a universe around their superhero characters and that has reaped them great dividends. The biggest opener and the highest grosser for Hollywood films belongs to Avengers: Endgame and that film involved the assembling of top billing superhero stars in one film.

James Cameron has seen great success in India. While Titanic was the second highest grosser of the year back when it released, Avatar (2009) emerged as the second highest grossing Hollywood film of its time, only behind the film 2012, a global flop but a blockbuster in India. Avatar: The Way Of Water advance bookings opened on a record note but the momentum has not been as strong as the initial bookings suggested. Regardless, the film is expected to open in the Rs. 30 to 40 cr nett range on its opening day, which can either make it the second or the third highest Hollywood opener of all time.

Here is the list of Top Hollywood openers in India:

1. Avengers Endgame - Rs 53.60 cr

2. Spiderman No Way Home - Rs 32.67 cr

3. Avengers Infinity War - Rs 31.30 cr

4. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Rs 27.50 cr

5. Thor: Love and Thunder - Rs 18.60 cr

How much will Avatar: The Way Of Water collect in India on its first day?