Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Opening Weekend Box Office: Sasikumar's heartwarming drama crosses Rs 10 crore mark in 4 days

Tourist Family, starring M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh in the lead roles, is recording a phenomenal hold at the box office. The heartwarming movie opened to positive word-of-mouth, which is driving its business. The film wrapped its first weekend on a solid note.

Released on May 1st on International Workers’ Day, Tourist Family opened with Rs 2 crore on its debut day. The movie further recorded a dip and collected Rs 1.60 crore on Day 2. The Sasikumar starrer saw a major spike on its Day 3 and Day 4. While the movie collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 3, it wrapped its first weekend by collecting Rs 4 crore on Sunday.

The total cume of Tourist Family reached Rs 10.40 crore by the end of its opening weekend. The movie is holding up well even on the weekdays. Going by the trends, the film is expected to show better trends than its rival release, Retro starring Suriya, in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the next couple of days.

Day-wise box office collection of Tourist Family in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.80 crore 4 Rs 4 crore Total Rs 10.40 crore

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

