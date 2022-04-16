Box Office Trends: KGF 2 nears 150 crore in Hindi; Yash clocks nationwide opening weekend of 320 crore plus

KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing with its extraordinary run in the Hindi belts with no signs of slowing down at the box office. According to early trends, the movie is looking to collect in the range of Rs 39.25 to Rs 41.25 crore on Saturday, to take opening weekend total a little under Rs 140 crore. The Hindi dubbed gross stands at a figure of Rs 162.50 crore, and this is an all-time weekend record for a feature film in the Hindi belts.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is running a one-horse race recording historic occupancy across the country. While it clocked an occupancy of 80 percent on the opening day, the second day was around 65 percent, and we expect the third day to close with a 58 percent occupancy across the board. To everyone’s surprise, Delhi is the best faring circuit for KGF 2 followed by Mumbai, despite the core premise of the film having its roots set in the maximum city.

The four-day extended weekend of KGF 2 will be upwards of Rs 180 crore as the business will see a significant jump on Sunday. If it touches Rs 185 crore or not will depend on how closer it gets to the opening day occupancy. KGF 2 is fast headed to emerge the highest grossing film of the year in Hindi belts, by surpassing The Kashmir Files and RRR. The movie is well on its course to earn Rs 300 crore domestically, and it’s the hold in collection on Monday that will act as a stamp on this statement.

The Hindi version is a blockbuster of epic proportions, more so because the costs are relatively low and the film is not a Bahubali or RRR in terms of budget. Talking of the nationwide gross, KGF 2 will cross the Rs 300 crore mark with ease on Saturday. The all India opening day gross is around the Rs 130 crore mark, followed by Rs 106 crore on Friday and the third day is headed to be in the vicinity of Rs 90 crore. The trend analysis gives us an all-India weekend estimate around Rs 326 crore.

The business will jump across versions on Sunday and the movie is headed for another 100 crore plus day at the box office. It’s looking to close the four-day extended weekend with a bare minimum all India gross of Rs 435 crore plus. The worldwide biz of KGF 2 through its opening weekend would have grossed Rs 500 crore, and this is yet another historic feat in the offing for this gangster drama. While this was an article focusing on the Hindi version of KGF 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for in-depth reportage on all versions of the film as also the global gross.

