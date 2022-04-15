Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 pulls a powerful $4 million plus opening day Overseas

KGF: Chapter 2 amassed an amazing $4.30 million (Rs. 33 crores) Internationally on its Thursday debut. The opening is universally strong in all the different language strong zones, whether it is Nepal for Hindi, Malaysia for Tamil or Telugu in the USA. With the Easter holidays ahead and sort of start, the Hindi version has managed it should see a strong surge in collections over the weekend and can go as high as $14-15 million weekend. South Indian languages generally burn their demand very fast but the Hindi version has longer legs and gives a bigger final total.

Leading the playdates is North America with $1.80 million on the first day including $1 million in previews on Wednesday. The pre-sales for the weekend are strong and can see the film reach around $4.50 million to $5 million come Sunday. Another strong start came in Australia, where the film grossed A$501,331 on Thursday, making it the third biggest opener for Indian movies.

The movie debuted at #1 in Malaysia, surprisingly overtaking Vijay starrer Beast, with a $300K opening day. Malaysia wasn’t performing for the Indian movies well with Valimai and RRR both not doing the numbers, but this weekend has seen two Indian movies opening to big numbers, which is a piece of good news.

The territorial breakdown for overseas opening day collection of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is as follows:

USA/CAN - $1.80 million

Middle East - $0.85 million

Australia - $0.38 million

Malaysia - $0.30 million

Nepal - $0.12 million

UK - $0.29 million