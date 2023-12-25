Box Office Trends: Salaar clocks Rs 13.50 crore on Christmas Day in Hindi; Collects Rs 65 crore in 4 days

The Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar is sustaining well at the box office in the Hindi markets as the fourth-day collection are in the range of Rs 13.25 to 14.25 crore as per early trends. The Prabhas starrer has seen a dip of merely 12 percent from the opening day on Monday, which is a good sign, however, it’s the hold in collections on Tuesday which will tell us the true story of where the film is headed in the long run. The four-day total of Salaar stands at Rs 65.50 crore in Hindi.

Salaar on track to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi

The business of this Prabhas film on Monday was benefited from the Christmas Holiday across the board, and the holiday season will continue for another 7 days. However, being a mass-driven film, the Tuesday hold will be a good indication of the trajectory in the days to come. The numbers so far are good, and the film seems to be on track to hit Rs 125 crore in the long run in Hindi, which is a reasonable result for dubbed content in a clash with a Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film.

Having said that, a lot more was expected from the combo of KGF’s director with the hero of Bahubali. A better teaser and a good first theatrical trailer could have easily boasted the opening weekend of Salaar by a margin of 20 percent, which would have put the film on a better spot for the extended holiday period. The content has been appreciated in the mass belts, however, the talk in the urban centres seems to be mixed.

Advertisement

Salaar would be the fifth Prabhas film to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi after Bahubali, Bahubali 2, Saaho, and Adipurush. Interestingly, he has had only 6 releases in Hindi and 4 of them have topped the Rs 100 crore mark, which indicates a sense of fan-following in the cinema-going audience in the Hindi markets.

Salaar Day Wise Box Office Collections:

Friday: Rs 15.50 crore

Advertisement

Saturday: Rs 16.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 20.50 crore

Monday: Rs 13.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 65.50 crore

The All India Total of Salaar stands around the Rs 265 - 270 crore (GBOC) mark and the film will be topping the Rs 300 crore mark in the next 2 days at the Indian Box Office. The film is faring the best in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office run of Salaar.