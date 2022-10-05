Box Office: Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) see slight growth on day before Dussehra

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha released on 30th September, 2022 alongside Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram Vedha opened to low numbers and failed to show significant growth over the weekend. The weekend tally of the film was around Rs. 36 crore nett, way below expectations. The weekday trend however, is just like any other accepted film as it fell by less than 45 percent on Monday, when compared to Friday.

The numbers slightly grew on Tuesday and are expected to grow further on Wednesday, on account of Dussehra, despite a new release, Godfather. The week 1 is heading towards a total in excess of Rs. 55 crore, which gives it a good shot at collecting in excess of Rs. 90 crore nett in its full run in India. A lifetime total above Rs. 90 crore and preferably Rs. 100 crore will ensure a fair result and a respectible verdict for the film.