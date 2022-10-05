Box Office: Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) see slight growth on day before Dussehra
Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan are expected to grow further on Dussehra.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha released on 30th September, 2022 alongside Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram Vedha opened to low numbers and failed to show significant growth over the weekend. The weekend tally of the film was around Rs. 36 crore nett, way below expectations. The weekday trend however, is just like any other accepted film as it fell by less than 45 percent on Monday, when compared to Friday.
The numbers slightly grew on Tuesday and are expected to grow further on Wednesday, on account of Dussehra, despite a new release, Godfather. The week 1 is heading towards a total in excess of Rs. 55 crore, which gives it a good shot at collecting in excess of Rs. 90 crore nett in its full run in India. A lifetime total above Rs. 90 crore and preferably Rs. 100 crore will ensure a fair result and a respectible verdict for the film.
Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) opened decently and grew over the weekend. The hold of the film is even better than Vikram Vedha but the opening itself was on the lower end. Regardless, most of the takings have come from the Tamil Version, which is set to make history. The Hindi takings are a little over Rs.10 crore nett after 5 days. The part 2 of Ponniyin Selvan has already been shot and will release in mid 2023.
Have a look at the day wise nett Box Office Collections of this week's releases:
Vikram Vedha:
Day 1 - Rs. 10.35 crore
Day 2 - Rs. 12.55 crore
Day 3 - Rs. 13.50 crore
Day 4 - Rs. 5.60 crore
Day 5 - Rs. 6 crore
Total : Rs. 48 crore
Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi)
Day 1 - Rs. 1.85 crore
Day 2 - Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 3 - Rs. 2.85 crore
Day 4 - Rs. 1.40 crore
Day 5 - Rs. 1.75 crore
Total: Rs. Rs. 10.35 crore
