Box Office: PS 1 (Hindi) shows a phenomenal trend – Jumps by 20 percent on Tuesday to collect Rs 1.75 crore

The film fronted by Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is almost matching the opening day biz of the film across the country and this is an indication of a big jump on the day of the Dussehra Holiday. PS 1 will be looking to close its opening weekend in the North of Rs 15 crore and this is a good result for a film released with minimal promotions and a not-so-popular star cast in the Hindi belts.

The Mani Ratnam -directed PS 1 is showing a superlative trend in the Hindi belts. According to early trends, the period epic has shown a 20 percent growth on Tuesday as compared to Monday. The movie is looking to collect in the range of Rs 1.65 to 1.85 crore on it’s fifth day taking the total box office collections to Rs 10.40 crore.

What’s more surprising is also the fact that PS 1 rides on a very regional-specific story with a treatment palatable for the Tamil Speaking Audience. For a film in this zone to do these numbers suggests how Hindi speaking audience is opening up in a big way to the cinema from the South. The reviews from the North media are majorly negative for the Hindi dubbed version but the business gives a different story. This yet again shows the relevance of reviews for the audience in today’s time and age of social media.

The film will end its run in the Hindi belts with a successful tag and this will be the fourth film in the last 10 months from the Southern industry to emerge as a success story at low levels. The other successful films at lower levels include Vikram and Seeta Ramam. The Kannada film, 777 Charlie too had done the reasonable business of Rs 10 crore nett in the Hindi belts. PS 1 will easily be the biggest success story of films sustaining and doing some business in the lower range despite minimal promotions and showcasing.

The film has also paid a platform for PS 2, which can easily double up on the lifetime biz of PS 1 in the Hindi circuits. As far as the Southern belt is concerned, PS 1 is set to strike history in Tamil Nadu by challenging the lifetime biz of the present record holder, Vikram. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for box office coverage of PS 1.

