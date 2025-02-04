Box Office: War 2, Kantara 2 or Hera Pheri 3, which Indian movie can challenge Pushpa 2's Hindi collections?

Allu Arjun's mass thandavam Pushpa 2: The Rule proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. Coming from Telugu cinema, the Sukumar-directed mass actioner performed best in the North circuit. The movie ripped off all the existing records and set new benchmarks at the Hindi box office. Here's discussing which upcoming biggie can challenge its monstrous Rs 857.50 crore gross figure in Hindi.

War 2, Kantara 2 and Hera Pheri 3 are the top three contenders to surprise Allu Arjun at the box office. While the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer spy actioner and Rishab Shetty starrer mythological sequel are releasing this year itself, the latter is aiming for a 2026 release.

As for YRF's production venture War 2, it is undoubtedly the most hyped movie of 2025. The spy action drama is being mounted on a huge scale under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. If made well, War 2 has the potential to be the next Rs 1000 crore grosser at the global box office.

Kantara 2, on the other hand, is slated to hit the screens on October 2nd, 2025. The Rishab Shetty directorial is among the most-anticipated movies of the year. Like War 2, it also has the potential to enter into the Rs 1000 crore club, if received well by the Hindi audience.

The third biggest box office bet of Bollywood will be on Hera Pheri 3. The third instalment of the cult comedy caper is long-awaited. Priyadarshan recently confirmed to direct it through his social media handle. It is indeed one of the biggest IPs of the Indian film industry. However, a lot will depend on how well the movie was made. The audience is craving for a good quality of comedy entertainers. If Priyadarshan and the OG trio of Hera Pheri succeed in delivering it, the movie will rip off all the existing box office records.

However, Challenging Pushpa 2's Hindi box office records will not be that easy for any upcoming movie as the theatrical performance depends on various factors. One must note that the Allu Arjun movie ran almost two months with no big movie becoming its roadblock. If the above-mentioned titles manage to maintain the hype with marketing and promotional activities, entertain the audience with content, and get a clean free run for at least 6 weeks, they shall get closer to the historic record of Pushpa 2.

Other than these three titles, the untitled Atlee-Salman Khan film and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan and Animal Park have the potential to blow the box office and smash the Hindi collections of Pushpa 2.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.